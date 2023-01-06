Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $219.63 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average is $203.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

