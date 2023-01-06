Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million.

Wingstop Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $173.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

