Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 22.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of AHH opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

