Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.62.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

