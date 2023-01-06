Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sweetgreen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sweetgreen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of SG opened at 8.50 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of 8.10 and a twelve month high of 40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 11.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sweetgreen stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.30% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

