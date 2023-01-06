William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

