Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Covestro AG’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Covestro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COVTY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($42.55) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($53.19) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

