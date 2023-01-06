Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Covestro AG’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Covestro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.10%.
Covestro Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of COVTY stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covestro (COVTY)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.