Verisk Analytics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

