Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

