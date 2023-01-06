Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.