Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.84. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

