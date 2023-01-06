Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $9.80 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

