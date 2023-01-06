Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IQI opened at $9.80 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.