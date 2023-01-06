Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:OIA opened at $6.23 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
