Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OIA opened at $6.23 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.