Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSE:VLT opened at $10.42 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

