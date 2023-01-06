Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

