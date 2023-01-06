Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.14.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
