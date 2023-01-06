Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 25th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.80 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

