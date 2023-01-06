Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 25th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.80 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
