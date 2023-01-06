B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of RILYK opened at $22.20 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

