B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 0.6 %

RILYT opened at $20.61 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

