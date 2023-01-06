B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RILYG stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.