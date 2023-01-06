Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NEWTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.9 %
NEWTZ stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
