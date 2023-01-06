SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Beverly Kay Matthews Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

SIVB opened at $232.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

