Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TETCU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TETCU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $10.14.

Tech and Energy Transition Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

