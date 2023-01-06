Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Canyon Acquisition were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000.

Shares of MURFU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

