Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $659,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 98.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCA opened at $10.12 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

