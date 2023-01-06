Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.