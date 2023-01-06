Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,931 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Recharge Acquisition Price Performance

Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.