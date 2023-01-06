Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Monument Circle Acquisition Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.