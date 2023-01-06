Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Crypto 1 Acquisition were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAOO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $73,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

