Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $615,000 Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.10% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,256,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 158,874 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 155,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.