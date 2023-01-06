SPC Financial Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,822,000.

XBI opened at $82.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

