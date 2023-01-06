SPC Financial Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PSL stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $90.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

