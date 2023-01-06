SPC Financial Inc. Has $456,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

