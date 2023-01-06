SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $111.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

