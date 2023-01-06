SPC Financial Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1,016.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PUI stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

