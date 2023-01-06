SPC Financial Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

