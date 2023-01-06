SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 963,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 678,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

