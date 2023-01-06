SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

