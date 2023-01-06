SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LYB opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.