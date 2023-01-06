FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCN opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

