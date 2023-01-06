Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

