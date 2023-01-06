Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

