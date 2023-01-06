Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $38,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $206.13 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

