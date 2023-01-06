Strs Ohio Sells 6,161 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of IR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.