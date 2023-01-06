Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Sun Communities worth $38,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $204.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

