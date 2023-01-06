Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

