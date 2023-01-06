Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.13 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.