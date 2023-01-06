Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $41,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $590.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day moving average of $356.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

