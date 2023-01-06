Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $41,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $84.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

