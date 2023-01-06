Strs Ohio Has $43.25 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,941 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.38% of Kimco Realty worth $43,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

KIM stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

