Strs Ohio Sells 7,112 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.65% of Nexstar Media Group worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

